Stepdad's reaction to teen daughter's emotional Christmas gift goes viral

An Ohio teen gave her stepdad a priceless Christmas gift by asking him to adopt her, and video of his reaction has gone viral.

Stephen Dabney was brought to tears after opening a gift from his 18-year-old stepdaughter, Makayla, which contained adoption papers. As he tears open the paper and box, Makayla can be heard giving a speech about how grateful she is that he stepped in to take care of her when he didn’t have to.

MOTHER-DAUGHTER NURSES REVIVE DEHYDRATED PASSENGER MID-FLIGHT

“You took me in as your own…I was wondering if you’d adopt me,” Makayla says. “Long overdue. I’m changing my name and everything,” she adds, as Dabney becomes emotional and the two embrace.

“I myself was raised by a stepfather and my father never once treated me like a stepson. I always felt like part of the family and it was something I always wanted to give back myself,” Dabney told 1010 WINS.

Now, after raising Makayla for the last 14 years, he finally gets his wish.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Whether you’re a father, a stepfather, brother, sister, or mother — at the end of the day, family is about love. Give that and everything will hopefully turn out fine,” he said.

As of Friday afternoon the video of their sweet interaction had over 75,000 views