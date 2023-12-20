11 things to buy with your $50 Amazon gift card

Christmas may be over, but that doesn't mean your holiday shopping has to be. You're probably among the many people who received an Amazon gift card. Now is the time to grab some great deals and use those Amazon gift cards before they get lost. Amazon gift cards can only be used to purchase eligible goods and services on Amazon.com and specific affiliated properties.

You can find these best-selling products and accessories on Amazon. If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership – including fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime – you'll want to join now. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here are 11 items you can buy with that Amazon gift card you got for Christmas:

PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel Universal Detailing Kit Automotive $8.99

This PULIDIKI Car Cleaning Gel Universal Detailing Kit Automotive is a reusable goo that gets in all the cracks and crevices of those hard-to-clean places, like computer keyboards and car consoles, making it an excellent buy for pretty much anybody.

Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) $49.99, now $29.99

Grab the latest edition of the Amazon Echo Dot for 40% off. Play music, audiobooks and podcasts from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify or Bluetooth throughout your home.

HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $13.99, now $9.99

HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets features an adjustable strap that allows it to be attached to both the front and back headrest and the center console for easier access all around. The trash can is waterproof, leakproof and easy to clean and wash.

SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist $24.00

SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist will help you feel that summer vibe even in the dead of winter. The fragrance has a warm, sunny, beachy scent with notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla.

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24.00, now $19.20

The viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is a leave-on lip mask that delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep – a perfect treat for lips to keep them happy in the winter.

Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel $29.99, now $27.05

Grab this Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel, a classic wintertime mid-layer, on sale now. This Amazon best-seller is designed to highlight the chest and waist, offering a comfortable yet stylish shape. Customers like the weight and warmth of the flannel.

Gildan Men's Crew T-Shirts $19.99, now $18.87

Use your Amazon gift card to refresh your wardrobe with this Gildan Men's Crew T-Shirt set. The t-shirts are crafted with soft, breathable cotton and moisture-wicking technology to keep you cool and comfortable.

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug $38.00

This YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug is perfect for coffee drinkers and their morning commutes. The mug is made with 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel and double-wall vacuum insulation. It has a Stronghold Lid that is leak-resistant and has dual-slider magnet technology.

Birthstone Name Necklace $21.50

Treat yourself to this beautiful handmade Birthstone Name Necklace. The necklace is petite, unique, and has a personalized name coin and birthstone. It is available in three colors: rose gold, gold and silver.

JBL Vibe Buds $49.95, $34.95

Try these JBL Vibe Buds for a well-balanced, bright default sound profile. The earbuds feature an 'Ambient Aware' mode to hear what's happening around you while listening to audio. They have a sturdy build and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance, so you don't have to worry about dropping an earbud on the beach or getting caught in the rain.

JBL Go 3 Eco $49.95, now $29.95

This JBL Go 3 Eco portable speaker is waterproof and dustproof – perfect for on-the-go tunes. Don't let its ultra-compact size fool you; this speaker delivers big audio and punchy bass. It comes in several bright shades.