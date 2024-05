Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address.

Visiting a ski resort during the summer can be an excellent option for families planning a vacation this year. Recently, ski resorts have increased their summer activities to appeal to visitors throughout the year. Many have expanded their offerings to include various warm-weather activities against the backdrop of stunning landscapes, making them a fantastic option for a summer vacation.

During the summer, guests can partake in various activities such as golfing, hiking, zip lining, whitewater rafting, fly-fishing, live music events, food festivals and more. Additionally, you can experience the stunning natural beauty and crisp mountain air without the crowds of the busy ski season.

Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming

This mountain resort in Wyoming is a popular summer destination for families even after the snow has melted away for its stunning landscape and ample adventure. The resort's aerial tram gives families an opportunity to explore the high alpine terrain of the Tetons. There's even an opportunity to practice yoga in the mountains, or if bike riding is more speedy, explore the area's bike park. There are trails for every level, including novice riders.

Families will love the aerial adventure course, which offers various engaging features—balance beams, cargo nets, wobbly bridges and other challenges—with varying difficulty levels. Or maybe your idea of getting outdoors is having a beer on a terrace and listening to great music. Jackson Hole has impressive dining options and outdoor concerts.

Park City Mountain Resort, Utah

Explore Park City Mountain Resort during the summer for a fraction of what you'd spend during the busier winter months. Pass holders for the 2024/25 season can also take advantage of Epic Mountain Rewards benefits, which include 20% off food, golf and bike rentals. From scenic lift rides and breathtaking hikes to the exhilarating alpine slide and mountain coaster, this ski resort offers various fun summer activities that appeal to travelers of all ages. Don't forget to check out the Flying Eagle, a seated zipline to take your Park City vacation to new heights.

Telluride Park Resort, Colorado

In the summer, this popular ski resort town transforms into a music festival destination. It offers a season-long menu of weekend festivals ranging from bluegrass to blues against stunning scenery. There are plenty of family-friendly options too, from a bungee trampoline to gem panning.

Plus, you can enjoy a 12-minute gondola ride that connects the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village—the first and only free public transportation system of its kind in the U.S. This popular scenic attraction provides access to hiking and biking trails in the summer.

Big Sky Resort, Montana

Discover Big Sky's enchanting summer landscape, peppered with scenic mountain ranges and blooming wildflowers in the summer. The resort offers scenic chairlift rides to hiking trails, wildflowers and views of Big Sky.

For water sports and fun, head to Lake Levinsky. This 10-acre lake is a hub of summer activities, offering options like swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking or pedal boating around the lake. Make sure to visit one of the several natural hot springs in the area for some relaxation. You can see several resort-style natural springs that include various restaurants, bars and spa services. There are also a variety of undeveloped natural hot springs in the Big Sky area. If golfing is your thing, you'll want to visit Big Sky Resort's award-winning scenic 18-hole par 72 golf course. The Arnold Palmer-designed course is 6,500 feet above sea level, offering longer drives and spectacular views.

Sun Valley Ski Resort, Idaho

Idaho's famous year-round resort promises a variety of recreation for outdoor enthusiasts, including swimming, fishing, mountain biking, whitewater rafting and more.

The resort is nestled in the spectacular Rocky Mountains of central Idaho. Enjoy a scenic view up Bald Mountain in the resort gondola, or treat the family to a horseback riding adventure through stunning mountain landscapes on the trails surrounding the Sun Valley Stables! Sun Valley Resort also offers fun shopping options. You will find a mix of high-end boutiques and unique local artisan goods for a delightful shopping experience.

