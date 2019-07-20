Sisters with 'polar opposite' personalities delight Twitter, go viral

Two Michigan sisters with “polar opposite” personalities have charmed the internet with photos showing how different their styles truly are.

On Thursday, Alexandria Bishop used Twitter to post a peek into the vastly different personal tastes of her and her sister, Jessica Toutant, Metro reports.

“My sister and I are polar opposites,” a raven-haired Bishop captioned a selfie of herself and her sibling that featured a beaming Toutant rocking rainbow-hued locks, in contrast with the coy-looking author in a black scarf and top.

Due to popular demand, Bishop later shared more pictures of the very different interiors of their homes and a slew of family photos.

TEEN'S BATHROBE-CLAD SENIOR YEAR PHOTOS GO VIRAL, THOUGH HIS MOM IS 'VERY UNHAPPY' WITH PICS

“Her home vs mine,” the post continued to describe pictures of Toutant’s cheerful backyard with a rainbow fence and oversized unicorn float in a blowup pool – a far cry from Bishop’s stark-looking doorstop warning passerby to "go away" via the welcome mat.

Aesthetic preferences aside, Bishop told BuzzFeed News that she and her sister share a great passion for art, and work together at an adult foster care home. Bishop is a makeup artist, painter, sculptor and illustrator, while her sister runs a Henna business and teaches yoga, according to Metro.

“She has always been the bright, bubbly, sun-worshipping one while I’ve always been the quiet reserved one who hates the sun and loves to wear black,” the Twitter user described her sibling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite their eight-year age gap, the women are happy to be close in adulthood.

“We both love the same movies and shows, aside from my love of horror, and we get along well in general aside from playfully making fun of each other often. Our styles are just completely different,” Bishop told Metro.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Bishop said she never expected their story to win them overnight social media fame, jokingly describing the experience as “just weird.”

In the hours since, the post describing the tale of two sisters has been liked more than 673,000 times, shared more than 106,000 times and sparked thousands of comments, as of Saturday evening.

"My two personalities colliding,” one fan commented.

"I don't know who I want to be more,” another gushed.

Other users agreed that Bishop and Toutant’s one of a kind, tight-kind bond reminded them of their own sisters or daughters.