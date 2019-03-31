Shoppers slam dress by Beyoncé's Ivy Park label on Twitter: 'How to dress like a baseball'

ASOS has been mocked for selling a $72 skirt from Beyoncé's label Ivy Park which looks like a baseball.

Fans took to social media to share their views on the bonkers skirt which costs $71.74.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Not sure what happened to @wtfasos but this warrants a resurrection surely." They were referring to a lighthearted site which flagged up some of Asos' bolder options. Other people just shared gifs of people pitching on a baseball field.

The skirt is part of a co-ord set and "holds you close," according to Asos.

It's made of cotton and polyester - but the red lace-up sides make it look like you are a ball.

It's not the first time Asos' fashions have raised eyebrows.

Just a few weeks ago we revealed they were selling a pair of see-through trousers - which people compared to Clingfilm.

One person, commenting on the trousers, teased: "When you've shaved your legs and feel the need to show them off but it's too cold for a skirt."

