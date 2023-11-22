Seniors with dementia are treated to 'baby shower' with dolls to help relieve stress: 'Sense of purpose'

A senior living facility in Scotland recently held a "baby shower" using dolls for its patients with dementia.

Ryan Meadows Care Home received 60 baby dolls from Pearl’s Memory Babies to host a baby shower for the patients, as SWNS reported.

The residential facility tested the experience as part of a trial — and held a baby shower for the "new parents."

The positive effects that can come about when patients hold baby dolls, or even robotic pets, are said to include a decrease in stress and agitation, according to The Alzheimer’s Store website.

The National Institute of Health National Library of Medicine found in a 2022 study that doll therapy improves the emotional state of those with dementia.

"[It] diminishes disruptive behaviors and promotes communication," the study stated.

Now, the care facility in Scotland is the first in Europe to receive a doll donation from Pearl’s Memory Babies in an international effort to bring "smiles across the miles," as SWNS, the British news service, reported.

Activity coordinator Kathleen Crymble said the baby shower was a success in terms of "enriching" the lives of the residents.

"The ‘babies’ offer a heartfelt and comforting way for our residents to feel more at peace and provide a sense of purpose through caring for their new companions," she said.

She continued, "Alzheimer’s disease and dementia are incredibly challenging illnesses that affect some of our residents, as well as their loved ones."

"We hope their new companions might spark a memory of their own childhood, or if they had young children or pets of their own," she told SWNS.

More than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, with 73% of them over the age of 75, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association also noted that the number of people being diagnosed with the disease continues to grow — with a projected 12.7 million expected to be diagnosed by 2050.

