LIFESTYLE

SEE IT: Veteran NYPD officer rescues kitten caught under car

Lt. Johnston has served 31 years with the NYPD and 17 with the 83rd Precinct

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
NYPD lieutenant saves kitten stuck under car in Brooklyn Video

NYPD lieutenant saves kitten stuck under car in Brooklyn

Lt. Johnston of the NYPD's 83rd Precinct helped a kitten stuck underneath a vehicle in Brooklyn in this viral X video posted Thursday. (Credit: @NYPD83Pct on X)

Firefighters aren't the only heroes rescuing kittens. 

A video on X showing an NYPD officer's purr-fect rescue drew more than 20,000 views Thursday after he pulled a small black and white tuxedo kitten stuck under the wheel of a parked car.

The NYPD told Fox News Digital in a statement that "officers were returning to their parked vehicle in the vicinity of Gates Avenue and Irving Avenue, when they were approached by an individual.

"The individual stated that his kitten had (run) away from him and went under a parked vehicle. Lt. Herbert Johnston went under the vehicle, retrieved the kitten and returned it to its owner."

NYPD officer saves kitten from car

Lt. Johnston, who has more than 30 years of service with the NYPD, rescued a tuxedo kitten from the undercarriage of a car in a video posted to X Thursday afternoon. (@NYPD83Pct on X)

According to a study by the University of Indiana, approximately 5.4 million cats are hit by cars every year, and 97% of those succumb to their injuries. Crates or carriers are recommended to keep furry friends safe on the road.

Lt. Johnston of the NYPD's 83rd Precinct has served 31 years on the force and is assigned to the day tour patrol.

Jasmine is a Production Assistant at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com