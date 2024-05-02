SEE IT: Veteran NYPD officer rescues kitten caught under car

Firefighters aren't the only heroes rescuing kittens.

A video on X showing an NYPD officer's purr-fect rescue drew more than 20,000 views Thursday after he pulled a small black and white tuxedo kitten stuck under the wheel of a parked car.



The NYPD told Fox News Digital in a statement that "officers were returning to their parked vehicle in the vicinity of Gates Avenue and Irving Avenue, when they were approached by an individual.

"The individual stated that his kitten had (run) away from him and went under a parked vehicle. Lt. Herbert Johnston went under the vehicle, retrieved the kitten and returned it to its owner."

According to a study by the University of Indiana, approximately 5.4 million cats are hit by cars every year, and 97% of those succumb to their injuries. Crates or carriers are recommended to keep furry friends safe on the road.



Lt. Johnston of the NYPD's 83rd Precinct has served 31 years on the force and is assigned to the day tour patrol.