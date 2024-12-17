Sarcophagus of 'Santa Claus' believed to be discovered during excavation

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.
TOP 3:
ST. NICK SURPRISE – An excavation team uncovered the sarcophagus attached to who they believe is the saint that inspired Santa Claus.
PRIZE CHICKEN – Grubhub has released its annual year in review food trend report, revealing Americans' love for poultry and other favorites.
BARE NECESSITIES – Airline passengers are trying out a controversial travel trend dubbed "flying naked" — and it doesn't mean what you think.
MORE IN LIFESTYLE
MEMORY MAKERS – The Alzheimer's Association released a list of gift recommendations for individuals at every stage of dementia. Experts offer insights. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News First
Fox News Opinion