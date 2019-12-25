Boy denied visit with Santa because of his service dog gets surprise from fire department

Sometimes, Santa needs some help.

Firefighters in Indiana brought some Christmas cheer to a young boy who was denied a visit with Santa Claus. Apparently, the kid's service dog was the reason why he wasn’t able to meet Santa.

The Brownsburg Fire Territory brought Santa to 8-year-old Tyler on Monday, CBS 4 Indy reports. Santa was delivered to his house in a fire truck, much to the delight of the young boy, who is reportedly a big fan of firefighters.

Tyler’s family had previously attempted to see Santa at an Indianapolis location but was turned away because he has a service dog.

On Facebook, the fire department shared photos of Tyler and his dog meeting Santa in front of their fire truck. They captioned the photos, “It was an honor to be able to help bring a little Christmas joy to our friend Tyler. A special thank you goes out to Santa for helping us pull off this last-minute visit!”

The fire department had previously posted, “We have a situation with one of our Brownsburg residents. A family has a child that has special needs with a service dog. Last week they went to see Santa at a place in Indianapolis and were denied access to Santa because of the service dog. He was crushed.”

The post continued, “We can’t solve all the world’s problems, but when we can make a difference we will step in. Tonight Santa will make a special run on a fire engine to bring some needed healing and some holiday cheer to this young child.”