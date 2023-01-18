Expand / Collapse search
Health Newsletter
Published

Retiring early could actually harm your health, new study says

Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Cognitive functioning could be impacted by early retirement, researchers have found.

Cognitive functioning could be impacted by early retirement, researchers have found.

Re-think it – Should you retire from your job early? Important findings here. Continue reading…

'Why we grieve' - Mental health experts explain why we feel sad when a celebrity like Lisa Marie Presley dies. Continue reading…

‘Threatening’ kids' lives - Sesame allergy moms share worry, frustrations. Continue reading…

Sesame, found in so many products, can pose life-threatening risks for some. Moms weigh in on the struggles of managing a child's sesame allergy, and why companies need to act responsibly in the wake of new FDA guidelines.

Sesame, found in so many products, can pose life-threatening risks for some. Moms weigh in on the struggles of managing a child's sesame allergy, and why companies need to act responsibly in the wake of new FDA guidelines. (iStock)

'Integral' to your heart – Here's one very important health step you may be missing — and it has to do with shuteye. Continue reading…

Flu flare-up? – See whether a dangerous surge over the holidays ever materialized. Continue reading…

4 'quality' options – Can you extend your life through these diets? Continue reading…

Four diets have been shown to be healthy and sustainable — and may help extend life expectancy.

Four diets have been shown to be healthy and sustainable — and may help extend life expectancy.

