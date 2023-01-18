Retiring early could actually harm your health, new study says
Plus more of the top Fox News Health stories and videos from the past week
Welcome to the Fox News Health Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.
Re-think it – Should you retire from your job early? Important findings here. Continue reading…
'Why we grieve' - Mental health experts explain why we feel sad when a celebrity like Lisa Marie Presley dies. Continue reading…
‘Threatening’ kids' lives - Sesame allergy moms share worry, frustrations. Continue reading…
'Integral' to your heart – Here's one very important health step you may be missing — and it has to do with shuteye. Continue reading…
Flu flare-up? – See whether a dangerous surge over the holidays ever materialized. Continue reading…
4 'quality' options – Can you extend your life through these diets? Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)