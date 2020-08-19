Republicans are less likely to spay or neuter dogs, study claims

Even man’s best friend is getting political.

Democrats are twice as likely to get their pet pups spayed or neutered, as compared with Republican counterparts from dog-owning households, new analysis claims.

AMAZON REMOVES SHIRTS WITH OFFENSIVE MEME REFERENCING KAMALA HARRIS

To obtain their data, smart dog collar company Fi recently reviewed their database of 1.6 million pooches against precinct level voting data from the 2016 presidential race and current individual household donations to the Trump and Biden campaigns, a Fi spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

The tech company sought to determine “what your dog says about your political affiliation,” yielding some doggone differences.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to the recent findings, Republicans are 6% more likely to have a female dog and twice as likely to refrain from spaying or neutering their four-legged family members.

Meanwhile, Dems are a whopping six times more likely to have a poodle mix – or a "Doodle" – than those on the other side of the aisle.

As for bark and bite, Republicans reportedly believe that bigger is better, and are 13% more likely to have dogs weighing over 25 pounds. Those belonging to the GOP are also 20% more likely than Dems to have mixed breed dogs, per the data.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

When crowning a pup with an all-important name, Dems go grand: The five most common Democratic dog names, according to Fi, are Diamond, Prince, Princess, King and Bhodi, the company said. Republicans, meanwhile, reportedly favor more rough-and-tumble titles, with Ruger, Sassy, Brutus, Buckeye and Baby rounding up their side of the list.