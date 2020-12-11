Radio City Rockettes teaching 'Christmas Spectacular' dances on Instagram

Tell someone you know that while the “Radio City Christmas” show may be canceled this holiday season during the pandemic, there’s still a chance to be a part of it outside of the Big Apple.

The iconic Radio City Rockettes are offering free, live dance lessons on their Instagram page to make seasons bright this holiday season during the coronavirus.

The classes will be held each Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET on Instagram Live through Dec. 23, Shape Magazine first reported.

"With everything going on in the world right now, it became apparent that we needed to throw a little holiday spirit into the social media world," Radio City Rockette Danelle Morgan told the magazine.

"It's been so rewarding that, despite not having the Christmas show this year, we've been able to bring some holiday cheer and joy to our fans," she added.

Dance enthusiasts can relish in a number of the Christmas-themed dances with choreography taken straight from the Radio City stage. Dances will include the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,” “New York at Christmas” and "Christmas Dream.”

The lessons will begin with a 15-minute pre-choreography warmup led by a new Rockette each week. And don’t sweat it if you miss a virtual rehearsal – the dances will be saved on the Rockette’s official Instagram channel for fans to practice all season long.

The leading ladies of Christmas, who typically train year-round for the Christmas Spectacular, have been engaging with fans on social media, teaching followers how to do their famous kick line kicks.

Morgan says she and the fellow Rockettes plan to bring on the Christmas spirit despite being away from their holiday home at Radio City.

“Despite not being on stage this year, we've had that same feeling when we're on Instagram Live, and I hope that people experience some of that connection," she told Shape. "If at the end of the class, people are left feeling connected and uplifted, then I feel like it was a job well done — and I'm grateful for that."