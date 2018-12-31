Quirky New Year's events, from dropping food to raising a giant cup

From food falling from the sky to toasts made to ring in the New Year, many cities across the U.S. have found unique ways to celebrate 2019.

Read on for a look at nine of the quirkiest events this year.

Pickle drop: Mount Olive, North Carolina

In Mount Olive, North Carolina, a three-foot pickle descends from a pole to celebrate the New Year. The North Carolina town is the home of Mt. Olive Pickle Company, Inc.

For those hoping to get a glimpse of a falling pickle, keep in mind the drop begins at 7 p.m. EST – not midnight.

“This has turned into a great event for families and children, as well as older adults,” Lynn Williams, a Mt. Olive Pickles spokesperson, said. “It’s early, it’s quick and it’s just a lot of fun.”

The company will also stream the drop live on its website.

Drag queen drop: Key West, Florida

There are multiple quirky ways to ring in the New Year in Key West, Florida – including with the dropping of Sushi the drag queen in a giant red high heel shoe. Sushi – or Gary Marion – has been lowered in the shoe from the Bourbon St. Pub for 21 years.

Revelers can also ring in 2019 with the dropping of a Pan American Airways stewardess in a mock aircraft at First Flight Island Restaurant & Brewery to celebrate the airline’s history with Key West. Additionally, a conch shell will be dropped from Sloppy Joe’s Bar and a pirate wench will be lowered at the Schooner Wharf Bar.

“Up the Cup” celebration: Savannah, Georgia

Raise a glass to 2019 in Savannah, Georgia, as a 6-foot to-go cup is raised at midnight. Sponsored by Wet Willies bar, the annual event will also include live music and fireworks.

PEEPS drop: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

At the conclusion of the annual PEEPSFEST in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a 400-pound lighted PEEPS Chick is lowered on New Year’s Eve to celebrate the holiday. The nearly 5-foot tall PEEPS replica will be lowered at 5:15 p.m. EST.

Potato drop: Boise, Idaho

At midnight in Boise, Idaho, a giant potato – officially the GlowTato – will descend from its perch about 200 feet in the air. Dylan Cline, who started the annual tradition in 2013, describes the effigy as a “potato-shaped disco ball.”

The celebration features live music and family-friendly events. The potato is hoisted at 6 p.m. to a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner before it is lowered at midnight along with a fireworks display.

Flip-flop drop: Folly Beach, South Carolina

Folly Beach is letting the shoe drop to ring in 2019 – specifically, a giant pair of silver and red garland-adorned flip flops.

Charlotte Goodwin, the wife of Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin, created the annual event in 2011. It’s since attracted thousands of people, according to WCBD-TV.

“I just woke up one day and decided that we needed something for the people on Folly Beach,” she said.

After the shoes fall, a fireworks show will continue the celebration.

Bologna drop: Lebanon, Pennsylvania

A bologna ranger – carrying Lebanon Bologna – will be dropped from the sky to kick off 2019 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

In the past, the town lowered just a 200-pound bologna, according to WHTM-TV. But this year’s celebration will feature a smaller portion of the meat being carried by the papier-mache mascot. After the drops, the bologna was then donated to local nonprofits.

Moon Pie drop: Mobile, Alabama

At midnight, a 600-pound electric MoonPie will descend from the sky in Mobile, Alabama. And before that, the world’s largest edible MoonPie will be cut as part of the MoonPie Over Mobile celebration.

“As far as New Year’s Eve celebrations go, ours is definitely a unique item. Because of the originality, we receive a lot of national attention,” marketing director Kinnon Phillips has said.

Piñata drop: Passaic, New Jersey

To celebrate the New Year, Passaic, New Jersey, will get into the festivities by dropping a confetti-filled piñata for the first time.

City Councilman Salim Patel told the North Jersey Record the event – which will include music – is a sign of Passaic’s commitment to growing its economy.

“Recently we opened the doors of 663 Maine Ave., which now serves as a beacon for yet to come,” Patel said of the town’s tallest building. “It is a key piece for continuing the revitalization of downtown.”