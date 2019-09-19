Purse snatcher thwarted by athletic grocery store employee: 'Juwone is a real hero!'

An alleged purse snatcher picked the wrong grocery store to commit his crime.

When one of the store’s employees reportedly saw a man grab a purse out of a woman’s shopping cart in Shreveport, La., he jumped into action, chasing the suspect and reportedly fighting the man until he gave up the stolen purse.

Juwone Scott, 26, noticed the crime while he was talking to a customer last Thursday, KSLA 12 reports. According to the outlet, the suspect was later identified as 42-year-old Jared Freeman.

Freeman reportedly watched the victim, Crystal Cray, cash her paycheck at the store and then followed her to the parking lot. Cray claims that she had just received her first check from a new job and that she needed the money to pay her rent.

"My rent was in that purse," Cray told KSLA 12. "My apartment was in that purse. A couple took a chance on me, giving me a place to live while just starting a job."

Juwone, meanwhile, is an athlete who has competed in the Special Olympics in weight lifting, running and several other events.

The Shreveport Police Department later shared news of the incident on their Facebook page, where they stated, “An employee of the business gave chase and confronted the robber and was able to recover the victim’s purse, but was battered by the suspect during his valiant effort, causing minor injury.”

The post also reveals that authorities identified Freeman thanks to tips received through their Crime Stoppers organization. Freeman has reportedly been charged with “one count of purse snatching and one count of simple battery.”

Cray also posted about the incident on Facebook, praising Scott for returning her purse.

“Juwone is a real hero!" she wrote. "I’m so very blessed by this awesome guy and so is the community! Let’s make him famous! If you go to Brookshire’s on line and see Juwone please shake his hand or even give him a huge hug!”