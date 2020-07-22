2-legged poodle walks on hind legs after remarkable recovery: 'The friendliest, happiest dog'

A doggone determined pup is thriving in her fur-ever home after being rescued with serious injuries and recovering from the amputation of her two front legs.

Cora the miniature poodle has made a remarkable recovery after being abandoned with two broken legs, a broken back and a shattered pelvis a few years ago, news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

The 6-year-old pup was adopted by Zach Skow of Tehachapi, Calif., in Feb. 2018 and has made paw-sitive progress ever since.

Skow, who runs Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue, suspects that the precious pup sustained the traumatic injuries after being run over by a car.

"We tried to save the legs with surgery but one of them had a bone infection and had to be amputated, and the other one couldn't be fixed and had to be amputated as well,” he explained. “She was depressed – it was a shock for her to lose her legs and it was very painful for her to be immobile.”

"The vet wanted us to euthanize her but I've taken in many two-legged dogs over the years and I knew she could get better,” Skow continued. “Now Cora is the rock star of them all."

After the surgery, Cora got stronger by walking with the assistance of a cart. And within three months, she learned to hop around on two legs.

"Through perseverance and dogged will she learned how to walk on her own,” Skow said. "We gave her space and we let her be – we didn't want to be overly sympathetic and carry her everywhere."

Now, the playful poodle is living her best life, with her proud owner describing Cora as “the friendliest, happiest dog I've ever met.”

"She has never met a person or a pet that she doesn't want to be best friends with,” Skow said. "I think her mission in life is to display gratitude wherever she goes.