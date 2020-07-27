Expand / Collapse search
Police respond to report of 'apex predator' prowling around park, discover it’s stuffed toy panther

Twitter users poked fun at the silly report

Alexandra Deabler
Police were reportedly called to a park in Steyning, Horsham, West Sussex, on Friday over fears of an “apex predator” roaming around.

Don’t worry about getting bit by this wild cat, it’s already stuffed.

However, once police arrived on the scene at night and saw the supposed “panther,” they realized the creature was actually a stuffed toy that had been left on the park bench.

Sussex Police were initially concerned when they first sighted the big cat in their car headlights, seemingly attempting to jump over the bench.

Twitter users were tickled by the news of the felt feline.

“What. A. Headline: "Panther on the loose clinging to a park bench turned out to be a stuffed toy,” one wrote.

“Possible Panther Prowls Park,” another wrote with the hashtag “Friday Funny.”

“Reports of a large apex predator in the Steyning area turned out to be true,” the police said, SWNS reported. “It may be a stuffed toy, but the attending officers didn’t necessarily know that at first.”

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.

