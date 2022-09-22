Police issue alert on back-to-school trend of parents oversharing on social media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

'LESS IS BETTER' - While students adjust to returning to school this fall, law enforcement members and online safety experts remind parents that revealing too much about kids can make them targets of predators, as a viral photo shared by an Illinois police department shows. Continue reading…

‘YOU’RE NOT ALONE, WE'RE A TEAM!' - A mother of four from Florida reveals why America's motto can be your family's motto this school year. Continue reading…

'LITTLE BUDDY' - Phillip Lewis of Cullman County, Alabama, man has been reunited with his four-legged best friend after the man was held at gunpoint and his car was hijacked at a gas station. Continue reading…

MOTORS TO MEDICINE - Carl Allamby's journey to becoming a doctor started with a dream as a child in East Cleveland, Ohio. It's something he never forgot, even when he opened his own auto repair shop. Continue reading…

GEM OF A FIND - Scott Kreykes, of Dierks, Arkansas, reached two major milestones when he found a diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park earlier this month. Continue reading…

RECORD FOR A CAUSE - A group of 24 interns at one grocery store chain built the world’s largest word made of packaged food using 5,791 items, according Guinness World Records. The items were then donated to help people in need. Continue reading…

EXTREMELY RARE BEAR - A black bear with white fur in Michigan met a tragic end shortly after photos were shared of the animal on social media. Continue reading…

AMERICA'S BIRD - At the National Book Festival run by the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., author Jack E. Davis detailed the bald eagle's turnaround from near extinction in an interview with Fox News Digital. Continue reading…

BREAK THE HABIT - A personal finance expert shares key reasons why you should not put everyday living expenses on your credit card amid today's high inflation. Continue reading…

'SLEEPY CHICKEN' ADVISORY - Due to a recent social media video challenge, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a public warning about the dangers of cooking "chicken in NyQuil" or "similar OTC cough and cold medication." Continue reading…

FALL QUIZ - How well do you know these facts about the upcoming autumn season? Test your knowledge...

A GOOD BREW - Drinking four cups of this beverage a day may lower diabetes risk, according to a new study. Continue reading…

THIS DAY IN HISTORY - On Sept. 22, 1862, this American president proclaimed slaves will soon be "forever free." Continue reading…

WHAT'S COOKING? - "Tender and juicy" sweet tea chicken can be made for dinner using leftover sweet tea from the fridge. Try the recipe…

