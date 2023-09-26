Phone call etiquette for today: Best to 'opt for a text message,' expert advises

It may be nothing to write home about, but today's etiquette regarding cell phone use is getting a thoroughly modern makeover — and a lot of attention.

"In casual or personal situations, it's often more considerate to opt for a text message," Jacqueline Whitmore, a Florida-based etiquette expert, told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Whitmore founded The Protocol School of Palm Beach and is a longtime etiquette consultant for businesses and organizations.

But what if you want to call someone out of personal preference or longtime habit — or because you just feel it's simpler, quicker and all-around more efficient?

"Voicemails," said Whitmore in a series of emailed comments, "are often ignored. And they can be time-consuming to listen to, especially if the recipient has a busy schedule."

Here's a fresh breakdown of some of the best behavior tips and thoughtful actions courtesy of Whitmore regarding today's use of the cell phone in both professional and personal settings.

Voicemail use: How to make it work for both parties

"Voicemails are still a relevant means of communication, particularly in professional settings or when dealing with important matters," she said.

"When leaving a voicemail, speak clearly and concisely. State your name and callback number first — in case your call is accidentally cut off — and your reason for calling."

She added, "If your matter is urgent, let the receiver know respectfully, or send a text instead."

Whitmore stressed, though, that it's "often more considerate to opt for a text message."

Texting etiquette: What you need to know

Never assume, said Whitmore, that someone "wants to receive a text message, especially in business situations," she said.

"When in doubt, always ask, ‘What is the best way to reach you?’"

Also, "avoid texting for long, complex discussions or conveying sensitive information."

For these, she said, "pick up the phone instead — or arrange a face-to-face meeting."

Also, "always consider the time of day when texting," said Whitmore.

"Sending texts late at night or early in the morning can be intrusive and disrupt the recipient's rest or family time."

Video voicemails: Should you ever leave one?

"Video voicemails can add a personal touch to your communication but use them with people you know extremely well or when you want to share a more expressive message or convey emotions that might be lost in text," said Whitmore.

She said examples include celebratory messages, expressions of gratitude — "or moments you want to capture and share visually."

These, she said, "are ideal for video voicemails."

Her strong caveat for business use is this: "Avoid video voicemails in professional or formal settings."

Other phone call etiquette that's useful

Not every call requires an immediate answer, said Whitmore.

"If you're in a meeting, driving or engaged in an important task, it's perfectly acceptable to let the call go to voicemail and return it at a more suitable time."

"It’s best to maintain other’s privacy and avoid disturbing those around you."

"This ensures," she said, "that you can give the caller your full, undivided attention and have a meaningful conversation."

She advised, "Always inform your friends, family and clients if you have specific times when you are available to take calls. This sets expectations and boundaries."

How about speakerphone and FaceTime use?

Use "headphones or refrain from making or receiving calls on speakerphone in public places or shared spaces," said Whitmore.

"It’s best to maintain other’s privacy and avoid disturbing those around you."

She said that FaceTime should only be used "when both parties are willing and prepared for a video conversation. Always ask permission before initiating a video call, and be mindful of your surroundings during the call."

In summary

"When in doubt," concluded Whitmore about cellphone etiquette, "always ask the receiver how they would like to hear from you. This eliminates any frustration or confusion."