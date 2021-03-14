Pet dog returned home after being stolen 13-years ago

Good dogs always make it home.

A woman in Nashville said she was amazed when she was contacted by a microchipping company to let her know that her pet dog had been located. The main reason she was so surprised was that the dog had been stolen 13 years ago.

Karen Fox reported her pet Yorkshire terrier missing after a red pickup truck pulled up in front of her home, grabbed the dog and sped off, the New York Post reports. Unfortunately, she and her husband were never able to locate the dog or the truck.

Earlier this month, however, Fox received a call from the company that microchipped the dog. She then received a call from a Nashville animal shelter confirming that the dog had been brought in after someone found it wandering around on the street.

"It was pure amazement," Fox said of her reaction. "I’m still amazed."

According to Fox, when she arrived at the shelter, the dog seemed to recognize her and licked her in the face. When she brought the pet home, he seemed to remember the house.

For Fox, however, it was an emotional moment due to the fact that her husband had passed away four years ago. According to her, he would have been thrilled to have the dog home as he loved to brush its fur.

The past year has apparently made people much more appreciative of their pets.

Fox News previously reported that in a sample of 1,023 American pet owners who were surveyed between Dec. 22 and Jan. 4, a whopping 71% told Kinship Partners that "they could not have survived" the coronavirus pandemic if they didn’t have their pet at their side.

Moreover, the pet care company found that 84% of "pet parents" said the pandemic showed them how much their pets improve their lives for the better.

