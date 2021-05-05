Paula Deen’s blueberry muffins with almond streusel
Ingredients for Toppings:
· 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
· ¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar
· ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
· ½ teaspoon kosher salt
· ¾ cup sliced almonds
Ingredients for Muffins:
· 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
· 1 cup granulated sugar
· 1 tablespoon baking powder
· 1 teaspoon kosher salt
· 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole buttermilk
· 1/3 cup vegetable oil
· 2 large eggs, room temperature
· 1 tablespoon orange zest
· 1 ¼ cups fresh or thawed frozen blueberries
· 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar
Instructions:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Line 18 cup muffin cups with paper liners.
3. For topping: In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, melted butter and salt until mixture is crumbly. Stir in almonds. Refrigerate until ready to use.
4. For muffins: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, eggs and zest. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. In a small bowl, gently stir together the blueberries and confectioners’ sugar; fold blueberries into batter.
5. Divide batter among prepared cups. Sprinkle topping onto batter.
6. Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.
7. Let cool in pans for 5 minutes, serve warm.