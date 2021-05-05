Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Recipes
Paula Deen’s blueberry muffins with almond streusel

Ingredients for Toppings:

·         1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

·         ¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

·         ½ cup unsalted butter, melted

·         ½ teaspoon kosher salt

·         ¾ cup sliced almonds

Ingredients for Muffins:

·         2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

·         1 cup granulated sugar

·         1 tablespoon baking powder

·         1 teaspoon kosher salt

·         1 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole buttermilk

·         1/3 cup vegetable oil

·         2 large eggs, room temperature

·         1 tablespoon orange zest

·         1 ¼ cups fresh or thawed frozen blueberries

·         2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Instructions:

1.       Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2.       Line 18 cup muffin cups with paper liners.

3.       For topping: In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, melted butter and salt until mixture is crumbly. Stir in almonds. Refrigerate until ready to use.

4.       For muffins: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, eggs and zest. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. In a small bowl, gently stir together the blueberries and confectioners’ sugar; fold blueberries into batter.

5.       Divide batter among prepared cups. Sprinkle topping onto batter.

6.       Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

7.       Let cool in pans for 5 minutes, serve warm.