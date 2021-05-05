Paula Deen’s blueberry muffins with almond streusel

Ingredients for Toppings:

· 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

· ¾ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

· ½ cup unsalted butter, melted

· ½ teaspoon kosher salt

· ¾ cup sliced almonds

Ingredients for Muffins:

· 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

· 1 cup granulated sugar

· 1 tablespoon baking powder

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole buttermilk

· 1/3 cup vegetable oil

· 2 large eggs, room temperature

· 1 tablespoon orange zest

· 1 ¼ cups fresh or thawed frozen blueberries

· 2 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Line 18 cup muffin cups with paper liners.

3. For topping: In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, melted butter and salt until mixture is crumbly. Stir in almonds. Refrigerate until ready to use.

4. For muffins: In a large bowl, whisk together flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, oil, eggs and zest. Add milk mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. In a small bowl, gently stir together the blueberries and confectioners’ sugar; fold blueberries into batter.

5. Divide batter among prepared cups. Sprinkle topping onto batter.

6. Bake until a wooden toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 20 to 25 minutes.

7. Let cool in pans for 5 minutes, serve warm.