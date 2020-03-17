Expand / Collapse search
Parents praise teachers, say they deserve 'billion dollars' while homeschooling kids amid coronavirus outbreak

Alexandra Deabler
How to talk to your kids about coronavirusVideo

How to talk to your kids about coronavirus

Child and adolescent family therapist Dr. Darby Fox weighs in.

Coronavirus has raised a lot of stressful questions — how to cook, how to balance work and family, how to prevent the spread — but one seemingly positive note? Parents are earning a newfound appreciation for just how hard teachers work.

As schools close across the country and students are staying home, parents have stepped in as educators – and it has opened their eyes to the challenges teachers face every day.

Among them, Shonda Rhimes, creator of "Grey’s Anatomy" and "Scandal," expressed her appreciation for teachers on Twitter, approximately 71 minutes into her first homeschooling session with her children.

Others were quick to send similar praises for teachers.

The teachers on Twitter seem to love the newfound gratitude, although many of them opted to shed light on more of the struggles that plague their schools, such as lack of supplies and having to work multiple jobs.

"Thank you, and we would be happy with a livable wage so we don't have to work multiple jobs." wrote one educator in response to Shonda Rhimes' original post.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak within the U.S., schools across the nation have been forced to close as a way to combat the spread of the virus.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.