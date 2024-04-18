7 things you need to pack on your European summer tour

The logistics of planning a multi-city tour of Europe might seem overwhelming, but preparation can lessen that and is key to success. The more you plan, the less likely any surprises will crop up and derail your vacation and budget. The first place you should start if you are planning a European tour this summer is to check if your passport is valid and won't expire while you are away.

Next, plan your itinerary. Research which cities you want to visit to determine if they are within your budget. You will want to consider the means of travel. While roundtrip tickets can sometimes offer cheaper fares, opting for a departure city closest to where you will be last might be better if you plan a multi-country tour. Travel sites like Kayak.com or Priceline can help you book multi-destination flights. Another option is to consider traveling by railway or snag a cheap flight with any of the numerous discount airlines that service big cities on the continent.

Like airfare, shopping for discounted hotel prices can help trim your budget and help you save money to spend on experiences. Find exclusive and unpublished hotel rates of up to 50% off on ShareItTravel's global hotel booking platform when you sign up for membership.

Packing for Europe requires careful consideration. If you plan to fly in and out of the same city, you may have the option to rent a locker to leave behind some luggage, but it is more likely that you will travel with your luggage throughout the visit. It might be better to plan to pack your gear on a carry-on, since discount airlines often charge a steep price for checked bags. Remember that you are usually allowed a personal item in addition to the carry-on.

Seven items that will make packing for Europe easier:

This July carry-on suitcase priced at $245 is the lightest in the world. At just 3.9lbs, you can carry more without compromising what you expect: double wheel glides, proper handles and beautiful colors. Or you can try this budget-friendly, hard-sided carry-on from Amazon Basics for under $100.

Packing cubes will help you fit in more outfits and stay organized. The Monos Compressible Packing Cubes, available for $90, are an excellent option for keeping your clothes and other items neatly organized and compressed. Plus, these cubes are made to last with all-premium materials. Snag these Amazon Basics cubes for under $20, or you can try Vacuum Storage Bags, which are perfect for gifts you plan to travel back with.

These leak-proof travel bottles, which cost $10 on Amazon, have a three-layer leak-proof design and an opal shape that helps you get the last drop out of the bottle. They're TSA airline carry-on approved and come in small bottles perfect for shampoo, conditioner, body wash and lotion. This six-piece set, which costs $6 at Walgreens, comes with a pouch.

A backpack is a great option to carry on and use while discovering new cities during your trip. The Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Travel Pack—Del Día, on sale for $190 is a 35-liter backpack system that can hold up to two weeks of clothing. It comes in unique color combos so you can easily track it. You can also grab this bestselling large travel backpack for $39.99 on Amazon.

Money belts are a way to keep your valuables secured next to your body. You can wear them around your waist or tucked under your clothes. This money belt, on sale for $24.97 on Amazon, gets top ratings for its easy-to-wear sleep design, which makes it comfortable for even sensitive skin. It is slim but easily holds all of your valuables. Or you could try this antitheft sling by Pacsafe for $64.95.

You may leave the hairdryer at home, but if you are traveling with any other electronics (think tablet, headphones, cellphone), you must pack an adapter to plug your various devices into European outlets. This Universal Travel Adapter is on sale for $19.99 on Amazon and can charge six devices simultaneously. The adapter comes with four USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port and 1 AC socket. It works with all USB-enabled devices, including iPhones and Androids, and can charge laptops, cameras, tablets and power banks. If it's just Apple products you will be traveling with, try this adapter kit for $41 at Best Buy.

Blanket scarves like pashminas are an excellent option to pack because of their functionality. You can wear them on travel days to ensure you stay warm on the plane or the odd chilly evening of your trip. You can quickly transform a black dress into a stunning evening lick with a style like this Paisley Pashmina Silk Scarf Shawl, on sale for $13.99 at Amazon. You can grab this Calvin Klein blanket scarf for $48 at Macy's.

