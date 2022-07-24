Osprey family of birds grab unexpected attention at World Championships in Eugene, Oregon

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family of raptors are grabbing some unexpected attention during the World Athletic Championships currently taking place in Eugene, Oregon.

A nest of ospreys in Eugene have become the event's unofficial mascots, according to Reuters.

There is no starting gun nor roar of the crowd that rouses the raptors from their home on a platform above the University of Oregon School of Law — which is visible to the crowd at the 10-day international meet in Eugene.

QUIZ: NAME THAT BIRD! CAN YOU MATCH THESE BEAUTIFUL BIRDS WITH THEIR CORRECT NAMES?

Nevertheless, fans — as they take in the field events and sprint heats — have been delighting in watching the youngest in the nest flap its wings, thanks to footage displayed on the Hayward Field big screen, according to Reuters.

Ospreys are very large, distinctively shaped hawks, according to The Cornell Lab and its website, All About Birds.

Despite their large size, the birds' bodies are slender, with long, narrow wings and long legs.

"We were witnessing the baby bird practicing getting ready to fly. So it was really exciting."

Ospreys fly with a marked kink in their wings, making an M-shape when seen from below, the site also noted.

"Watching the announcers and the fans cheer for the bird, learning to fly in the same way that they're cheering for the athletes, running and jumping and throwing — yeah, I never would have predicted that, but it's really fun," Michael Moffitt, the Philip H. Knight Chair in Law at the University of Oregon, told Reuters.

The ospreys previously resided in the historic Hayward Field.

That is, until a 2014 incident prompted their relocation to the platform at the Knight Law Center.

"I could just appreciate the nature that was occurring."

"We were witnessing the baby bird practicing getting ready to fly. So it was really exciting," Shannon Dixon, 49, an IT worker from Oxnard, California, told Reuters.

"I could just appreciate the nature that was occurring."

The 2022 World Athletics Championships, the eighteenth edition of the World Athletics Championships, are right now being held at Hayward Field in Eugene from July 15–24, 2022.

Hayward Field underwent extensive renovations beginning in 2018, with the project competed in 2020 — ahead of its hosting duties for the U.S. Olympic trials.

The Cornell Lab also notes this about the osprey: "Unique among North American raptors for its diet of live fish and ability to dive into water to catch them, ospreys are common sights soaring over shorelines, patrolling waterways, and standing on their huge stick nests, white heads gleaming."

"Ospreys are common sights soaring over shorelines, patrolling waterways, and standing on their huge stick nests, white heads gleaming."

It continues, "These large, rangy hawks do well around humans and have rebounded in numbers following the ban on the pesticide DDT. Hunting ospreys are a picture of concentration, diving with feet outstretched and yellow eyes sighting straight along their talons."

FAMILIES ARE RETURNING THEIR PETS TO ANIMAL SHELTERS DUE TO INFLATION AND RISING RENTS: ‘SO SAD’

In addition, The Cornell Lab points out that the osprey is the only hawk on the continent that eats live fish almost exclusively.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reuters contributed reporting to this article.