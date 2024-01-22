Try these old wives' tales for preventing and recovering from illness

Feeling ill? Stuffy nose? Sore throat?

An old wives tale may just help you feel better.

Many old wives' tales related to sickness have been widely regarded as false, such as going outside with your hair wet is going to make you sick or the idea that you should "feed a fever, starve a cold."

While there are many old wives' tales that won't do much, there are certain ones that could help you feel better in no time.

Below are a few old wives' tales to give a try next time you're feeling under the weather.

Eat chicken soup when you have a cold

In general, old wives' tales aren't going to directly cure you, but they can help with cold or flu-like symptoms.

Both the nutrients found in chicken soup and the steam it gives off will help you feel better when you're ill.

"The veggies and seasonings, like garlic and herbs, that go into chicken soup can also provide important minerals, antioxidants and amino acids that help support our body’s immune system," Kara Collier, a registered dietitian nutritionist and co-founder of Nutrisense in Chicago, told Fox News Digital.

"In particular, chicken is an excellent source of the amino acid cysteine, which has been shown to help thin mucus and help you manage cold and flu symptoms," she said.

Homemade chicken noodle soup, in particular, is great for you and very easy to make. All you need is your favorite veggies, like carrots and celery, chopped up. For the chicken, you can use a rotisserie chicken and break that up.

Add everything to your broth and allow it to simmer. Then, add in egg noodles, and you have yourself a delicious, homemade, healthy chicken noodle soup.

Gargle with salt water for a sore throat

Gargling with salt water won't necessarily cure your sore throat, but it can make it feel better.

For this, you'll want to mix in a quarter teaspoon of salt in a warm cup of water.

Gargle a few times to help with a sore throat.

Use Vicks VapoRub when you have a sore throat and/or cough

The specific old wives' tale about Vicks VapoRub is that it can cure a cold when it's put on your feet with socks.

While putting it on your feet probably isn't going to help you, rubbing it on your chest and throat can be an effective way to reduce a cough.

Honey to cure a cough or sore throat

"Honey has been found to be effective in reducing coughs in both adults and children," Dr. Benjamin Jack, an emergency physician and founder of Texas-based company Duration Health told Fox News Digital.

Honey can be mixed into a cup of warm tea or water.

Keep in mind that children under 1 year old shouldn't consume honey. The main reason for this is that honey can cause botulism, a type of food poisoning in babies.

A hot shower for a cold

A nice hot shower can get you feeling better in no time when you have flu-like symptoms.

The steam of a hot shower helps relieve congestion.

Elevate your pillow when you sleep to clear sinuses

While asleep when sick, it can be difficult to breathe with congested sinuses.

A simple solution to this is slightly elevating your pillow. Adding an extra pillow under your head while you sleep can help you breathe easily during the night.

Getting a good night's sleep is vital to recovery from illness, and this method can help ensure you are getting the rest you need.