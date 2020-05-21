Ohio to allow wedding receptions of up to 300 people soon, loosening coronavirus restrictions

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Ohio leaders announced reopening dates Thursday for several activities such as wedding receptions, bowling alleys and high school athletic training if they can meet required safety protocols.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, miniature golf, batting cages, and bowling alleys may resume operations. So can skills training for all sports, including contact sports.

Tournaments, games, and competitions for contact sports are still prohibited.

Beginning Monday, June 1, catering and banquet centers may reopen and hold events like wedding receptions with a cap of 300 people if they meet required safety protocols currently in place for restaurants.

“We recognize that people want to go on with life and we are trying to provide guidelines and recommendations as to how you can do so as safely as possible,” Lt. Jon Husted said at Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference. “We want to proceed with cautious optimism that when we follow the proper protocols, we can resume the activities in life that we love without negatively impacting the health of our loved ones.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The state’s ban on mass gatherings of more than 10 people still remains in place, so tables must be 6 feet apart with no more than 10 people per table, said Dan Tierney, a spokesman in Gov. Mike DeWine’s office.

And since congregating is prohibited, that likely would eliminate dance floors in most facilities. Self-service buffets or salad bars also not allowed. Buffets must be staffed by workers serving food.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Weddings have always been permitted and that will continue without restriction on the number of guests at the ceremonies, Tierney said. Those are often religious ceremonies, which are protected by First Amendment Rights, he notes.

But if you are attending or hosting your own reception outside or in a backyard, the state’s mass gathering ban would cap it at 10 people, Tierney clarified.

Click for more from Fox 19 Cincinnati.