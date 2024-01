Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A South Carolina-based ocean exploration company says that it may have found the airplane that Amelia Earhart flew on her ill-fated 1937 expedition.

Deep Sea Vision CEO Tony Romeo said he believes that the airplane-shaped object that his company captured in a sonar image is Earhart’s Lockheed 10-E Electra.

Earhart was trying to become the first woman to successfully complete a circumnavigational flight of the globe when she disappeared on July 2, 1937. She was last seen in Papua New Guinea and disappeared near Howland Island in the Pacific Ocean.

The aviator was declared dead in absentia on January 5, 1939.

"We think it could be her plane," Romeo told local outlet The Post and Courier. "[But] I’m not saying we definitely found her."

National Air and Space Museum curator Dorothy Cochrane told the Wall Street Journal that the location where the pictures were taken is "about right."

"It was one of the great mysteries of the 20th century and still now into the 21st century," Cochrane said. "We’re all hopeful that the mystery will be solved."

In an interview with the WSJ, Romeo said that he plans to return to get clearer pictures of the unknown object.

"This is maybe the most exciting thing I’ll ever do in my life," he said. "I feel like a 10-year-old going on a treasure hunt."

Earhart's disappearance has perplexed Americans for decades. Ocean exploration firm Nauticos launched three expeditions to find her plane between 2002 and 2017, and came up with nothing.

Romeo, whose company used a $9 million drone to search 6,000 miles of the Pacific, said that he is "optimistic" about the sonar image.

"It’s almost a perfect riddle," Romeo said to the Post and Courier. "There’s just enough information to pull you in. [And] just enough bits of information that aren’t there to draw you in even more."

