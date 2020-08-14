Nursing home residents go viral with practical advice on Facebook: 'You only get one life; make the very most of it'

Life is short — just have the beer.

Residents of an Australian nursing home have shot to social media stardom after sharing candid words of wisdom on happiness, hard work, marriage, and much more as a way to stay connected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in June, officials at the Waratah Lodge polled residents on general advice they’d like to share with younger generations, in a now-viral post that has since sparked Facebook-famous weekly activity.

For the playful pitch, administrators of the Wagin care home took photos of the residents with a whiteboard that listed their name, age and a life lesson they’d like to share.

"Find something good in every day," Joyce, 88, suggested.

“Work hard but enjoy life,” said Joan, 93.

“Love your family and love your footy team,” Joan J, 89, chimed in.

"You can’t take your money with you, so spend it at the pub," Tom, 88, declared.

The words of wisdom from the Waratah Lodge quickly went viral with over 2,500 shares, and a new tradition was born.

In the weeks since, administrators at Orbost Regional Health have frequently surveyed residents at the senior care facility on relatable topics like dating and saving money, receiving hilarious responses from residents on how they would spend the day as prime minister, or about the adventurous activities they’d like to try at least once in their lives.

Despite the overnight hype, Jo Marshall, director of clinical and aged care services at Orbost Regional Health, said that she never expected the tradition to go quite so far and wide.

“The residents have loved the activity and get very excited when shown the comments that they have received,” Marshall told Yahoo Lifestyle on Wednesday.

“They have a sense of pride that they are contributing to some positivity in an otherwise fairly stressful time,” she continued. “The reactions have been wonderful, with comments such as ‘please keep these coming, they are the only brightness in a dull world,’ and ‘these guys are so inspiring.’”

Looking ahead, the director said that Waratah Lodge intends to continue coordinating the words of wisdom from the seniors, to be shared on social media, until the residents get bored of it or they run out of prompts.

Fortunately for fans, however, Marshall described the spunky seniors as “very resilient” and optimistic in their opinions, despite the challenges facing the world today.