North Carolina reporter accidentally turns on silly Facebook filters before live broadcast

Well, that’s a unique take on the weather report.

A reporter in North Carolina mistakenly switched on silly Facebook Live filters before going live. This resulted in him giving a weather update with playful mask filters over his face.

Justin Hilton was recently doing a live update for WLOS ABC 13 when he made the unfortunate mistake. The news channel later shared the footage on their Facebook page with the caption, “When you're trying to do a serious Facebook Live about the weather and you accidentally tap the Mystery Mask filter.”

Hinton seems to have taken the situation in stride. He posted a link to the update on his personal Facebook page, where he explained, “Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator. The photog I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away.”

Hinton continued to explain that he “didn’t realize it until I stepped off-camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces."

"My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go. If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter? I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!” he said.

Facebook users appeared to enjoy the one-of-a-kind spin on the news.

“Loved it,” wrote one user. “Made me laugh like 3 times. I loved that Justin didn’t know. That made it even funnier! Shows he has a good sense of humor.”

Another user explained, “I saw this live and thought there’s no way he knows this is happening!”

"Make this a permanent part of the newscast,” added another. “Way more entertaining.”