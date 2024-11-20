Nordstrom's Black Friday sale kicks off on Nov. 21 – here are 20 can't-miss deals

Nordstrom is set to launch its exclusive Black Friday sale on Nov. 21. This is your chance to indulge in some of the most sought-after designer brands at a special discount. The retailer has curated a range of irresistible deals, from trendy sneakers to high-end designer clothing and premium kitchen goods.

You can shop these once-a-year deals on Nordstrom's Black Friday landing page. Below, we've rounded up 22 Nordstrom Black Friday deals too hot to miss:

For women

For men

For kids

For the home

Original price: $240

You'll look chic about town in this faux fur coat by Bernardo. This extra cozy longline coat features a chevron pattern, single-button closure and oversized notched collar.

Original price: $155

Wrap yourself up in luxury with this Cashmere Scarf. It's an extended, generous cut that you can wrap around your neck or easily wear over your shoulders.

Original price: $128

Free People's Blossom Cotton Open Front Cardigan is the perfect boho wear. This chunky, oversized cotton cardigan features an open front and roomy patch pockets to stash your treasures.

Original price: $170

This versatile leather bootie by Marc Fisher Ltd features a wearable pointy toe and tapered kitten heel. Pair it with a skirt or jeans for a great holiday look.

Original price: $228

Grab a pair of these classic Tori Burch travel ballet flats. This shoe stretches and conforms to your foot with wear. The iconic logo medallion tops the rounded toe of this easy-to-pack flat.

Original price: $130

Sam Edelman updates the classic Mary Jane flat with a square toe, making it a great modern touch to your everyday wardrobe that's a breeze to style up or down. Reviewers say these buttery soft flats are a comfortable fit.

Original price: $158

Dress up jeans or khakis with this short-sleeve polo sweater from lifestyle brand Rails. This knit polo is cut with extra room through the chest and body for comfort.

Original price: $295

If you just can't give up sneakers, try these Wolf & Shepherd Longwing Bluchers. They add a modern spin to a stylish blucher built from Italian leather and fitted with smart arch support.

Original price: $199

Les Deux Long Sleeve Seersucker Camp Shirt is an easy-wearing camp shirt with long sleeves and plenty of secure pockets. Wear it over a t-shirt to elevate your look.

Original price: $159.99

Try this Cloudnova sneaker for all-day comfort. This style is good for both running and walking. The design is clean, easy to wear and the shoes are wide.

Original price: $42

Grab this Mini Boden stripey play dress for 45% off. Its big and bold stripes are sure to become a favorite outfit.

Original price: $45

These Mary Jane flats by DV by Dolce Vita are great shoes for dressing up any outfit. Glossy studs and a delicate bow add playful charm to a photo-ready flat fitted with an elasticized Mary Jane strap for a secure fit.

Original price: $59.50

This classic cable-knit cardigan by Polo Ralph Lauren offers exceptional comfort for your stylish kiddo. It is a beautiful sweater of great quality and a versatile piece to add to their wardrobe.

Original price: $69.99

This easy-on-and-off New Balance sneaker features a Velcro snap to fit little feet securely into the shoe. The easy fit will encourage your kids to put their shoes on by themselves.

Original price: $110

This winter, make it easier for your child to wear a coat with this adorably printed all-weather coat by Mini Boden. This waterproof coat features a bright rainbow print and a removable hood with faux-fur trim.

Original price: $48

This ballet-inspired dress by Zunie is great for a Christmas dinner or Nutcracker tea. The party dress features a tulle skirt with bows along the hem.

Original price: $69

Keep warm and cozy this winter under this stylish Faux fur throw blanket. The featured channeled stripes highlight the luxuriantly plush texture of this cuddly-soft throw you'll wrench for all winter.

Original price: $119

These ultra-absorbent towels are woven using a unique process that leaves the yarns untwisted, creating a greater surface area for maximum absorbency. The set includes two bath towels, hand towels and washcloths.

Original price: $109

Refresh your bedroom decor with this sheet set crafted of organic cotton sateen patterned with variegated stripes.

Original price: $87.49

Big, bold red wines deserve big, bold glasses like this set from Spiegelau. These award-winning fine-dining glassware will elevate your home bar—your best vintage deserves a superior glass.