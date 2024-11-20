Expand / Collapse search
Nordstrom's Black Friday sale kicks off on Nov. 21 – here are 20 can't-miss deals

Grab deals on designer brands for everyone

Treat yourself to luxury at a discount during Nordstrom's Black Friday sale.

Nordstrom is set to launch its exclusive Black Friday sale on Nov. 21. This is your chance to indulge in some of the most sought-after designer brands at a special discount. The retailer has curated a range of irresistible deals, from trendy sneakers to high-end designer clothing and premium kitchen goods.

You can shop these once-a-year deals on Nordstrom's Black Friday landing page. Below, we've rounded up 22 Nordstrom Black Friday deals too hot to miss:

For women 

For kids

For the home

For women

Faux Fur Coat: on sale for $169.99

Original price: $240

Make a statement in this coat.

You'll look chic about town in this faux fur coat by Bernardo. This extra cozy longline coat features a chevron pattern, single-button closure and oversized notched collar.

Cashmere Scarf: on sale for $99.90

Original price: $155

Wrap yourself in luxury.

Wrap yourself up in luxury with this Cashmere Scarf. It's an extended, generous cut that you can wrap around your neck or easily wear over your shoulders. 

Blossom Cotton Open Front Cardigan: on sale for $96

Original price: $128

Go for the boho look in this sweater.

Free People's Blossom Cotton Open Front Cardigan is the perfect boho wear. This chunky, oversized cotton cardigan features an open front and roomy patch pockets to stash your treasures.

Kolton kitten heel boot: on sale for $99.99

Original price: $170

These kitten heel booties are versatile.

This versatile leather bootie by Marc Fisher Ltd features a wearable pointy toe and tapered kitten heel. Pair it with a skirt or jeans for a great holiday look.

Tori Burch travel ballet flat: on sale for $114

Original price: $228

Pack these flats easily in your luggage.

Grab a pair of these classic Tori Burch travel ballet flats. This shoe stretches and conforms to your foot with wear. The iconic logo medallion tops the rounded toe of this easy-to-pack flat.

Sam Edelman flats: on sale for $65

Original price: $130

Try a pair of classic Mary Janes.

Sam Edelman updates the classic Mary Jane flat with a square toe, making it a great modern touch to your everyday wardrobe that's a breeze to style up or down. Reviewers say these buttery soft flats are a comfortable fit.

For Men

Short sleeve polo sweater: on sale for $63.20

Original price: $158

Standout in this knit polo.

Dress up jeans or khakis with this short-sleeve polo sweater from lifestyle brand Rails. This knit polo is cut with extra room through the chest and body for comfort.

Wolf and Shepherd longwing blucher: on sale for $123.74

Original price: $295

These shoes are super comfortable.

If you just can't give up sneakers, try these Wolf & Shepherd Longwing Bluchers. They add a modern spin to a stylish blucher built from Italian leather and fitted with smart arch support.

Les Deux seersucker camp shirt: on sale for $79.60

Original price: $199

Throw this short on for an instant outfit update.

Les Deux Long Sleeve Seersucker Camp Shirt is an easy-wearing camp shirt with long sleeves and plenty of secure pockets. Wear it over a t-shirt to elevate your look.

Cloudnova sneaker: on sale for $99.99

Original price: $159.99

Wear this for walking or running.

Try this Cloudnova sneaker for all-day comfort. This style is good for both running and walking. The design is clean, easy to wear and the shoes are wide.

For kids

Mini Boden stripe dress: on sale for $23.10

Original price: $42

This dress has bold stripes.

Grab this Mini Boden stripey play dress for 45% off. Its big and bold stripes are sure to become a favorite outfit.

DV by Dolce Vita Mary Jane flat: on sale for $29.25

Original price: $45

These fancy flats come studded.

These Mary Jane flats by DV by Dolce Vita are great shoes for dressing up any outfit. Glossy studs and a delicate bow add playful charm to a photo-ready flat fitted with an elasticized Mary Jane strap for a secure fit.

Polo Ralph Lauren cardigan: on sale for $44.62

Original price: $59.50

This sweater will be loved.

This classic cable-knit cardigan by Polo Ralph Lauren offers exceptional comfort for your stylish kiddo. It is a beautiful sweater of great quality and a versatile piece to add to their wardrobe.

New Balance Kids' 574 sneakers: on sale for $48.99

Original price: $69.99

These are great playground kicks.

This easy-on-and-off New Balance sneaker features a Velcro snap to fit little feet securely into the shoe. The easy fit will encourage your kids to put their shoes on by themselves. 

Mini Boden all-weather coat: on sale for $77

Original price: $110

She'll love the rainbow print on this jacket.

This winter, make it easier for your child to wear a coat with this adorably printed all-weather coat by Mini Boden. This waterproof coat features a bright rainbow print and a removable hood with faux-fur trim.

Long sleeve party dress: on sale for $26.40

Original price: $48

This is a great Nutcracker dress.

This ballet-inspired dress by Zunie is great for a Christmas dinner or Nutcracker tea. The party dress features a tulle skirt with bows along the hem.

For the home

Faux fur throw blanket: on sale for $41.40

Original price: $69

You'll leach for this fur throw everyday.

Keep warm and cozy this winter under this stylish Faux fur throw blanket. The featured channeled stripes highlight the luxuriantly plush texture of this cuddly-soft throw you'll wrench for all winter.

Cotton Rib 6-Piece Bath Towel Set: on sale for $71.40

Original price: $119

Switch out your towels for these ultra fluffy ones.

These ultra-absorbent towels are woven using a unique process that leaves the yarns untwisted, creating a greater surface area for maximum absorbency. The set includes two bath towels, hand towels and washcloths.

Stripe Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set: on sale for $59.40

Original price: $109

Treat your bed to new sheets.

Refresh your bedroom decor with this sheet set crafted of organic cotton sateen patterned with variegated stripes.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.

Spiegelau red wine glasses set: on sale for $69.99

Original price: $87.49

Give your wine the glass it deserves.

Big, bold red wines deserve big, bold glasses like this set from Spiegelau. These award-winning fine-dining glassware will elevate your home bar—your best vintage deserves a superior glass.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

