LIFESTYLE

NASA captures stunning photos of sun's rays over Earth: See the jaw-dropping images

The images were captured 260 miles above the central United States

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
NASA released images of Earth from a unique angle that might cause most people to stop and stare. 

Rays from the sun were captured lighting up Earth’s atmosphere in a newly released image from the International Space Station. 

The images were taken about 260 miles above the central United States, according to NASA.

NASA RELEASES NEW IMAGE OF EARTH TAKEN FROM SPACE DURING ANNULAR SOLAR ECLIPSE: SEE THE STUNNING SHOT

On the far left of the images, some of the lights from Chicago can be seen, while outlined by Lake Michigan. 

Earth and sun

Image captured of the sun illuminating the Earth from the International Space Station.  (NASA)

NASA also pointed out that on the far right are the city lights of the Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan area, emerging through some clouds.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli took the images at the International Space Station, as SWNS reported. 

Earth's outline

Earth's airglow outlines the planet's horizon with the moon above in this photograph from the International Space Station as it orbited 260 miles above the midwestern United States. (NASA)

The Nov. 10 photographs show the Earth and the moon off in the distance.

The images also show an aurora at the far right of the image, according to NASA. 

Earth and Sun

The moon is pictured above Earth's horizon, as is its airglow and an aurora (at far right) in this photograph from the International Space Station. (NASA)

The U.S. Marine Corps test pilot picked out other jaw-dropping images during her mission to the International Space Station, according to SWNS. 

