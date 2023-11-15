NASA captures stunning photos of sun's rays over Earth: See the jaw-dropping images

NASA released images of Earth from a unique angle that might cause most people to stop and stare.

Rays from the sun were captured lighting up Earth’s atmosphere in a newly released image from the International Space Station.

The images were taken about 260 miles above the central United States, according to NASA.

On the far left of the images, some of the lights from Chicago can be seen, while outlined by Lake Michigan.

NASA also pointed out that on the far right are the city lights of the Dallas Fort Worth metropolitan area, emerging through some clouds.

NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli took the images at the International Space Station, as SWNS reported.

The Nov. 10 photographs show the Earth and the moon off in the distance.

The images also show an aurora at the far right of the image, according to NASA.

The U.S. Marine Corps test pilot picked out other jaw-dropping images during her mission to the International Space Station, according to SWNS.

