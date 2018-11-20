Mommy blogger slammed for writing about son's lack of Instagram likes: 'He wasn’t as popular'

Mommy blogger Katie Bower, who has more than 52,000 followers on Instagram, is getting eviscerated for a post about her son’s sixth birthday in which she worries about his online popularity.

“Instagram never liked my Munchkin and it killed me inside,” she lamented. “His photos never got as many likes. Never got comments. From a statistical point of view, he wasn’t as popular with everyone out there.”

She explains, “I revealed this feeling because I know one day he will see the numbers and have to learn that his value is not in online approval. This is a hard lesson for anyone to learn and I’m thankful I have learned it.”

Comments to the post included: “Your son is not a product.”

And supermodel and mother of two Chrissy Teigen weighed in, “Oh. My. God. What in the hell??”

Bower deleted the post.