Mom's funny work-from-home sign to kids praised on Reddit: 'Stealing it!'

If you’re looking for a sign on how to weather working from home with the kids out of school during the coronavirus pandemic, search no further than this savvy parent’s slick note.

The hilarious memo surfaced on Sunday on a Reddit humor thread, where it has since gone viral with over 80,000 upvotes. "Mum is in a meeting. Do not enter!" the handwritten note, taped to a door, reads.

Explaining that the new policy is effective between the hours of 9:30 and 11, the memo answers frequently asked household questions with relevant replies like "I don't know what's for dinner," "no," "in your bedroom," "upstairs," "in the wash," and "piece of fruit."

In the days since, hundreds of Redditors have largely applauded the anonymous mother’s ingenuity, with the post sparking 600-plus comments.

“Stealing it! Might add answers such as: absolutely not, in the fridge, hit him back but harder,” one user declared.

“I have two kids, 6 and 8. If you add ‘I don’t care who hit who first’ and ‘write it on the shopping list,’ you’ve got me covered,” another agreed.

“99 percent of questions teenagers ask can be answered on that paper,” one joked.

“MOM THE HOUSE IS ON FIRE WHAT DO WE DO!!!!???” one user imagined a child asking, to which the mom hypothetically replied “piece of fruit.”

Other commenters bemoaned the fact that such signage wouldn’t be quite so understood by their own loved ones during extended work from home periods through the global COVID-19 outbreak.

“I need something similar for my cat,” one mused.

“Sadly this doesn't work when you have a 6-month old lol... You just get screaming and gibberish in the background at all times,” another offered. “Gotta love 'em.”

