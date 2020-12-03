Toddler busted after creating secret hiding space in cabinet to watch cartoons, eat crackers

Can we go play at Noah’s house?

A 2-year-old boy has become the envy of internet introverts after creating a hidden oasis in his family’s basement cabinet, complete with snacks, a blanket and even an iPad streaming his cartoons.

Blair Monique Walker tells Fox News she first learned of her son Noah’s secret hiding place after her daughter caught Noah climbing into a basement cabinet.

“He’s hidden in cabinets before but never set it up this way,” Walker tells Fox News of a now-viral video she shared to Instagram, in which she catches Noah enjoying alone time in his secret space.

“OK, so we’re in the basement. He thinks nobody knows about his hiding spot,” said Walker in the video. She then opens up the cabinet door to reveal Noah, silent and content, chewing a mouthful of crackers while watching cartoons on an iPad.

“What are you doing in here, bud?” she asks. “Wha- what? You have the iPad? What are you doing?!”

Noah, still silent, simply stares back at his mother, who still can’t seem to comprehend how this happened.

“Are we disturbing your peace?” she asks, only for Noah to nod and outstretch his hand.

“What is his little hand doing?” Walker asks her nearby daughter.

“He’s pointing at the door,” her daughter responds.

“What are you doing?!?” Blair once again asks, before heeding his request to shut the cabinet door. Noah waves goodbye before disappearing back into his cartoons.

“He wasn’t bothered at all that I found him and actually wanted to continue his alone time in peace,” Walker told Fox News.

In the days since posting the clip — which has since inspired a copycat featuring a grown man — Walker says Noah still loves his little cabinet "cave."

“He uses it most days,” she says. “He brings in the same items as before, just different snacks.”