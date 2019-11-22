Expand / Collapse search
Mom upset over 'body-shaming' homework assignment asking students to identify 'fat' person

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
The board of education overseeing a Kentucky school district says it will be reviewing the first-grade curriculum following reports of a “body-shaming” assignment.

Laural Lee Lewis, from Laurel County, Ky., says she was shocked upon seeing a worksheet her daughter brought home from school, which tasked students with identifying a word’s meaning by choosing the picture that best fits the definition.

Some of the examples asked students to circle the correct picture of a “cow” or a “dish.” But one of examples asked the kids to demonstrate their understanding of the word “fat” — by circling a drawing of the girl that best fits that description.

“I think to use that word with those pictures really bothered me more than anything,” Lewis told WKYT.

Lewis, whose daughter has already witnessed other kids at her school “call someone fat,” said she then had to explain the concept of body-shaming to her child.

“I had to explain to her that it was body-shaming. Even if it was a skinny girl or the example for [the word] ‘skinny,’ I still feel like that would be body-shaming that person, because some people don’t want to be called that,” she told WKYT.

When reached for comment by the outlet, the Laurel County Board of Education claimed it had not gotten any complaints from parents over the assignment but had become aware of concerns after news reports.

Moving forward, the board said it will be “reviewing” the curriculum.