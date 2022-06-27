Missouri family surprises sanitation workers with snacks and drinks: 'Loved their reaction'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A family in Missouri showed their appreciation to the sanitation crew that picked up their trash earlier this month with a cooler full of snacks and drinks, and the moment has gone viral on TikTok.

Emily Fauver, a mother, content creator and owner of a clothing company, was home the day the sanitation workers discovered the surprise. She decided to record their reactions, so she could later share the video with her family.

"My husband was actually the one who left them the snacks," Fauver told Fox News Digital.

Fauver said she had just finished spring cleaning in early June, so there were extra boxes and trash bags left outside for pickup.

Her husband, Dylan, who works as a pilot, felt bad about the trash pileup.

"He wanted to leave them something to show appreciation for picking up our extras when it wasn’t their job to," Fauver recalled.

"I didn’t even know he [my husband] was doing this until I saw him taking the cooler outside, and then he left for work," she continued.

When Fauver heard the sanitation truck stop in front of her home, she went to see if the sanitation team had found their gift.

"I pulled out my phone, so I could show my husband later how they reacted," Fauver told Fox News Digital. "Then I realized it was too touching to not share."

Fauver posted a 33-second clip to TikTok on June 6, which showed two sanitation workers discovering the thank you note that had been left with the cooler. Both men smiled and retrieved their snacks and drinks before they returned the Fauvers’ cooler.

The video has been viewed more than 2.4 million times and has generated more than 316,300 likes.

Hundreds of commenters praised the Fauvers for their kindness.

"I haven’t heard from the workers, but the public is so moved by the small gesture," Fauver told Fox News Digital.

"I really wasn’t expecting this, I just loved their reaction and thought some might too," she added. "Turns out people loved it and were inspired to do the same."

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that the Fauver family resided in Los Angeles, California. However, the family lives in Warrensburg, Missouri, where the TikTok video was also recorded.