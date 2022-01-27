Minnie Mouse trades in her iconic dress for a pantsuit

Minnie Mouse is getting a wardrobe change.

On Tuesday, Disneyland Paris announced that Minnie Mouse will wear her first pantsuit at the French theme park for its 30th anniversary in March.

Stella McCartney designed the custom pantsuit. In a statement in the Disneyland Paris press release, the British fashion designer said Minnie will wear the pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

"I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse," McCartney said in the statement.

"Minnie has always had a special place in my heart," she added. "We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style."

McCartney continued: "I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."

However, it doesn’t appear that Minnie Mouse is getting rid of her dress completely.

Disneyland Paris released a video showing new, shiny costumes for "Mickey, Minnie & Friends" in celebration of the park’s 30th anniversary.

Disneyland Paris opened on April 12, 1992, and has since had more than 375 million visitors, according to a press release from the park.

The theme park will celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 6, 2022, which will start "a new era" that is "marked by transformation, limitless creativity and new technology," according to the press release.

