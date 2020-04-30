Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Minneapolis-St. Paul
Published

Minneapolis Domino's employee gives big assist to police by feeding kids for free

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The coronavirus crisis has seemingly confirmed the saying that not all heroes wear capes – they wear badges, uniforms, scrubs, stethoscopes or a range of other accoutrements – and maybe some of them make pizzas too, according to police in Minnesota.

Minneapolis Police Department officers were transporting two children out of their home to a sister’s residence earlier this month, the department said, and along the way they learned that neither girl had eaten since the day prior.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So they stopped at the Domino’s Pizza location on Grande Avenue in St. Paul, where they met Kevin Clover, a store employee.

(Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department)

(Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department)

“They spoke with Kevin about the situation,” the department said in a press release. “Kevin didn’t miss a beat and immediately made a meal for the girls, along with plates, utensils and a 2 liter beverage.”

He also refused to take cash from the officers and thanked them instead, police said.

To repay Clover for his actions, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo surprised him Wednesday by showing up at the pizza place and presenting him with the “Chief’s Award of Merit,” the department said.

(Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department)

(Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department)

The inscription reads, “In grateful acknowledgement of your outstanding contribution to law enforcement and the people we serve.”

The chief threw him an elbow bump, too, photos show.

(Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department)

(Courtesy: Minneapolis Police Department)

“One late night early in April this Domino’s employee, Kevin Clover, made an impact in two young community members’ lives,” the department said. “We appreciate people like Kevin and their willingness to help.”