Michigan woman walks stage at college graduation with 10-day-old daughter inside gown

A Michigan woman had a slight change in plans ahead of her college graduation and carried an extra special accessory to commemorate the day.

Grace Szymchack, 24, originally planned to walk the stage of Ferris State University commencement ceremony on Friday, Dec. 15, followed by a scheduled C-section on Dec. 18, but her baby had other plans.

Szymchack's plan was upended when her baby arrived early on Dec. 6. She gave birth to her second daughter, Annabelle.

"Annabelle decided to come early on Dec. 6," Szymchack told Ferris State University. "But I’d worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class… so I just brought her to graduation with me."

MISSOURI CHILD COMFORTS MOM WHO'S SUFFERING FROM MORNING SICKNESS: ‘SO EMPATHETIC’

With the 10-day-old baby tucked into her graduation gown, Szymchack received her bachelor’s degree in Early Childhood Education, magna cum laude, as her husband, Caleb, and the rest of her family cheered her on, the university posted.

PRESCHOOLER WALKS AT GRADUATION DESPITE FACING PARTIAL PARALYSIS AMID CEREMONY: 'FULL OF LIFE'

According to the university, Szymchack is now looking forward to a long career in education, fulfilling a childhood dream of becoming a teacher and continuing to enjoy motherhood.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love working with the littles the best… I feel like I can really make an impact there," Szymchack said.