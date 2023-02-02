Michigan woman returns $15,000 in cash she found while walking to work

A Michigan woman’s act of honesty helped save a newlywed couple’s wedding cash, after she returned nearly $15,000 she found in a plastic bag outside a gas station while walking to work.

Diane Gordon, who walks more than two miles to work five days a week, says even though she could have used the money, she knew that when she found nearly $15,000, she needed to give it to local authorities.

Gordon was walking to her job at Value Center Fresh Market on Jan. 21 when she decided to stop at a BP gas station for a snack and a brief relief from the harsh winter weather. Before stepping inside, she notices something peculiar on the ground.

"I looked down on the ground and found a plastic bag with a large sum of money in it," she told FOX 2 Detroit. "When you turned it over there was even more money."

So she grabbed it - and knew exactly what she needed to do.

"This doesn’t belong to me, I need to call a police officer," Gordon said. Gordon brought the Ziploc bag inside the convenience store and notified the clerk who called local police.

Gordon is semi-retired and could have done a lot with the money, including getting a new car since hers broke down last year forcing her to take the trek to work five days a week.

White Lake Township Police Department Lt. Matthew Ivory said that when police received the bag, they discovered wedding cards.

"It never really crossed her mind to do anything other than turn it over," Lt. Ivory said. "These were gifts from a wedding that occurred that day... I think it was $14,780 worth of cash."

The money and the cards were returned to the newlyweds, according to Lt. Ivory, and, in return, an officer's wife set up a GoFundMe page to help Gordon get a new car. The page has raised more than $26,000.

"One of our officer’s wives actually set up a GoFundMe," Ivory said. "(Because) the world could probably use a few more Dianes."

"I’m floored," Gordon added. "I mean, I didn’t do anything special."