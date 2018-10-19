Michigan photographer captures stunning photo of mystery couple's proposal at Yosemite, enlists help of Internet to identify them

A photographer has enlisted the help of the Internet to locate a mystery couple who appeared to be getting engaged on the edge of a cliff at Yosemite National Park.

Michigan-based Matthew Dippel took the breathtaking shot of Taft Point on a recent trip to the California destination on Oct. 6.

The photo was timed perfectly as the mystery man can be seen down on one knee, seemingly proposing to the woman wearing a dress.

COUPLE VISITS DISNEY WORLD, DISNEYLAND ON SAME DAY: 'IT WAS INCREDIBLE'

"Honestly I couldn't believe what was happening," Dippel told Fox 17 of the special moment.

"I didn't have a lot of time to act and I already had my settings ready to go and I just pointed my camera at them and snapped away."

He said he looked for the couple afterward but they were already gone. He even asked several people around the park if they knew the man and woman in the photo.

Dippel has since shared the image on his social media pages hoping someone will be able to identify them.

“A truly magical moment. Idk these people but maybe we can find em!” he wrote on Instagram.

While the posts had received over 87,000 shares and 200,000 likes, the couple remains a mystery as of Friday morning.

"I truly hope the photo finds you. I've got a pretty solid photo for you and I'd really like to share it with you because it's a truly beautiful moment,” Dippel said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Taft Point has proven to be a popular location for lovebirds’ special moments.

In 2016, photographer Mike Karas captured a similar image at the same spot, only this couple appeared to have just gotten married. The photo went quickly went viral and the anonymous newlyweds were identified.