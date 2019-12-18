Men befriend neighbors' dog after writing viral letter: ‘Better than we ever could have hoped for’

What a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

Four roommates in England have a new furry friend after writing a letter to their neighbors, expressing their interest in the couple’s "good" dog and offering to care for the pet. To their pleasant surprise, the pup “wrote” a letter back to the roomies (with a little help from her owner) and agreed that she’d like to become friends as well. Letters with the back-and-forth banter have since been shared to Twitter, where the sweet saga has since gone viral with over half a million likes.

On Sunday, the four young men living in Bristol finally met up with Stevie Ticks, the puppy, and her owners, Sarah and Chris, according to BuzzFeed News. The roommates ventured to their neighbors' home to hang out with the 2-year-old rescue dog, after previously corresponding with the pet parents via an open letter.

Describing themselves as a group of engineers who recently moved to the area, the men began the note by explaining that they “noticed a four-legged friend looking at us out the window when we arrived home from work," and sensed the pooch looked was “the good-est boy/girl there is."

"If you ever need someone to walk him/her, we will gladly do so. If you ever get bored (we know you never will, but we can dream) we are more than happy to look after him/her,” the letter read.

"We hope this doesn’t come on too strong, but our landlord won't allow pets, and we've all grown up with animals. The adult life is a struggle without one,” they concluded, signing the pitch "the boys from number 23."

Soon after, Stevie Ticks "herself" wrote back with a proper paw-stamped envelope, agreeing to meet the new residents and waging that the price of her friendship entailed "5 ball throws a day” and “belly scratches.”

Photos of the letters shared by roommate Jack McCrossan on Twitter have since gone viral, in a post that has since received over 500,000 likes, 111,000 shares and thousands of comments.

Many users agreed the tale was the most “wholesome” news they’d heard in a while, while some gushed over the dog’s name and demanded answers regarding what happened next.

Over the weekend, the roomies met up with Sarah, Chris and the Labrador-German Shepard mix. McCrossan said they all got along swimmingly.

"Meeting Stevie was great! She was definitely as energetic as described. We got to take her for a walk and she wouldn't stop running!" he told BuzzFeed.

Now, the Bristol neighbors plan to set up a group chat so the boys can offer to walk the dog as needed, BuzzFeed reports.

"In a day and age where people don't really know or speak to their neighbors it was really nice for them to break down that barrier," Sarah said of the neighbor’s unexpected, kind gesture.

The feel-good story has since launched Stevie Ticks to social media stardom, as the pup now boasts an Instagram following of over 42,000 users – not to mention her new, doting “multiple boyfriends,” per her page.