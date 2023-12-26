Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Memphis Zoo names newly hatched endangered penguin chick after 'Lord of the Rings' character

The new chick, Elrond, and his father Pippen are both named after 'Lord of the Rings' characters

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
The Memphis Zoo welcomed a baby chick in October and decided to name the young penguin after a "Lord of the Rings" character, keeping a tradition alive. 

Elrond, an African black-footed penguin, was born at Memphis Zoo in Tennessee on Oct. 22, 2023. 

The penguin was the firstborn of parents Betty and Pippin. 

Pippin, father of Elrond, was named after Peregrin (Pippin), from the "Lord of the Rings" series. 

This tradition continued for Pippin's chick Elrond, named after the half-Elf and Lord of Rivendell from the series. 

Memphis Zoo entrance

Memphis Zoo welcomed an African black-footed penguin chick on Oct. 22, 2023. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

The African black-footed penguin, according to Memphis Zoo's website, is one of the 17 penguin species in the world. 

Although penguins are commonly associated with chilly weather conditions, more than half are considered "warm weather" species, including the African black-footed penguin. 

When the temperatures get too low, these penguins head inside to keep warm. 

An African black footed penguin

Penguins at zoos often wear colorful bands, making it easier for staff to tell them apart. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

There are currently 21 penguins (11 males and 10 females) who call Memphis Zoo home, according to the organization's website. 

Telling males from females is a difficult task, with only a blood or feather sample being able to make the determination. 

Each penguin at Memphis Zoo wears a unique band, making it much easier to distinguish the penguins from each other. 

Other penguins at Memphis Zoo include the oldest, Opus, who was born in January 2000, and Cameran, the largest penguin of the bunch, who weighs in at about nine pounds. 

A group of African black footed penguins

The African black-footed penguin is an endangered species. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

There have been many other zoos around the world that have pulled names from pop culture. 

The first baby aardvark born at Chester Zoo in England was born in January 2022 and was nicknamed after the beloved house-elf Dobby from the "Harry Potter" series. Staff from the zoo shared that the young aardvark and the fictional house-elf looked alike, giving him the nickname. 

Signage at Memphis Zoo

Elrond is the 48th chick born at Memphis Zoo in Tennessee. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Elrond is the 48th chick born at Memphis Zoo. 

The young chick will spend a couple more months in the hatchery before joining the other penguins living in the African penguin colony at Memphis Zoo. 

