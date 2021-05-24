Memorial Day sales to shop ahead of the holiday weekend

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and while the unofficial kickoff of summer may be a gift in itself, there’s plenty of deals to be had.

Retailers are gearing up for the holiday with deals up to 60% off – and stores like Home Depot and Macy's have already been cutting prices on big-ticket items.

Check out these steals with some starting now and through the holiday weekend:

Macy’s

With outdoor entertainment season soon underway now is the time to buy patio furniture – and it’s on sale for 50% off at Macy’s. The retailer is also selling grills and blenders for 20%.

Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture is offering up to 30% off select items and an added bonus of 10% off its already reduced items with the promo code MEMORIAL10.

Home Depot

Home Depot’s Memorial Day weekend sale kicked off more than a week early and will run through May, 31 offering up to 30% off furniture and 25% off bedding. Items like the Titan Pro Series black faux leather reclining massage chair will go on sale for $1,449, or $1,350 off its regular list price of $2,799.

Casper

Spring into a new mattress with 15% off Casper Mattresses. The brand’s Element Mattress is 10% and there will be an additional 10% off other items from the retailer.

Ulta

Beauty and skincare retailer Ulta is offering a 50% discount on hair care products and tools through May 29.

Overstock

Overstock.com, known for its furniture, is offering up to 70% off thousands of items during its Memorial Day Sale.

J. Crew

Clothing and apparel retailer J. Crew is offering an additional 50% off sale styles from J. Crew with the promo code SHOPSALE.