Melania Trump posts festive New Year's selfie after Mar-a-Lago bash

Melania Trump took a festive New Year's selfie and posted it to her Twitter account, and the media has yet to take her to task for it.

The first lady, who has been mocked for everything from her Christmas decorations to her choice in footwear, posted the happy snap bright and early Tuesday morning after celebrating New Year's at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago Club, where she was hosting sans husband, who is still camped out in the White House during his shutdown showdown with the Democrats.

While Melania posted just her selfie, several party guests, including the United Nations Ambassador of The Commonwealth of Dominica, Paolo Zampolli, his wife, model Amanda Ungaro, and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, posted their own pics with the first lady at the Florida bash.