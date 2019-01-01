Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Lifestyle
Published

Melania Trump posts festive New Year's selfie after Mar-a-Lago bash

Fox News
close
Melania Trump: Attacks on the first lady by the mainstream media in 2018Video

Melania Trump: Attacks on the first lady by the mainstream media in 2018

Coverage of First Lady Melania Trump has been subjected to harsh treatment at the hands of everyone from late-night comedians to mainstream news organizations. From mocking her accent, to slamming her choices of Christmas décor, Melania is constantly mocked and attacked by prominent liberals and media members. Here are some of the most over-the-top attacks on the first lady of 2018.

Melania Trump took a festive New Year's selfie and posted it to her Twitter account, and the media has yet to take her to task for it.

The first lady, who has been mocked for everything from her Christmas decorations to her choice in footwear, posted the happy snap bright and early Tuesday morning after celebrating New Year's at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago Club, where she was hosting sans husband, who is still camped out in the White House during his shutdown showdown with the Democrats.

While Melania posted just her selfie, several party guests, including the United Nations Ambassador of The Commonwealth of Dominica, Paolo Zampolli, his wife, model Amanda Ungaro, and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, posted their own pics with the first lady at the Florida bash.