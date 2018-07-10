Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Style + Beauty
Published

Meghan Markle sports Dior dress reminiscent of wedding gown at Royal Air Force event

By Janine Puhak, | Fox News
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walks in with Prince Harry and Prince William as they arrive for a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, walks in with Prince Harry and Prince William as they arrive for a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force. (AP)

Meghan Markle may be the newest member of the royal family, but she’s quickly establishing a slew of signature looks — on Tuesday she stepped out in a long-sleeved, boat neck Dior frock highly reminiscent of her May 19 royal wedding gown.

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex wore a fit-and-flare, bespoke black dress for the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Air Force (RAF), Harper's Bazaar reported.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leaves after a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force, in London.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, leaves after a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force, in London. (AP)

WALMART PULLS CONTROVERSIAL 'IMPEACH 45' CLOTHING FROM WEBSITE AFTER HARSH FEEDBACK

The 36-year-old actress completed the elegant ensemble with nude heels and a black clutch, also from the storied French fashion house, as well as a sheer black fascinator by Stephen Jones and a low bun. Town & Country swiftly declared the look evocative of the late, great Audrey Hepburn.

Members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace.

Members of the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace. (AP)

Prince Harry’s new wife was all smiles through her second appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, holding what People declared was a “prime spot” next to Queen Elizabeth. According to the outlet, the royal family began the London festivities with a service at Westminster Abbey followed by a parade “of up to 1,300 serving personnel” and a commemorative flypast over the palace.

Meghan the Duchess of Sussex was all smiles through her second appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Meghan the Duchess of Sussex was all smiles through her second appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (AP)

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The service likely held a special place in the hearts of the royal brothers. Prince William served in the RAF Search and Rescue service in North Wales through his military career, and was joined by Prince Harry at RAF Shawbury, where both learned to fly helicopters, according to People.

Royal Wedding: Meghan Markle’s haute couture Givenchy dressVideo
Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak