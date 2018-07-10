Meghan Markle sports Dior dress reminiscent of wedding gown at Royal Air Force event

Meghan Markle may be the newest member of the royal family, but she’s quickly establishing a slew of signature looks — on Tuesday she stepped out in a long-sleeved, boat neck Dior frock highly reminiscent of her May 19 royal wedding gown.

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex wore a fit-and-flare, bespoke black dress for the 100th anniversary celebrations of the Royal Air Force (RAF), Harper's Bazaar reported.

WALMART PULLS CONTROVERSIAL 'IMPEACH 45' CLOTHING FROM WEBSITE AFTER HARSH FEEDBACK

The 36-year-old actress completed the elegant ensemble with nude heels and a black clutch, also from the storied French fashion house, as well as a sheer black fascinator by Stephen Jones and a low bun. Town & Country swiftly declared the look evocative of the late, great Audrey Hepburn.



Prince Harry’s new wife was all smiles through her second appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, holding what People declared was a “prime spot” next to Queen Elizabeth. According to the outlet, the royal family began the London festivities with a service at Westminster Abbey followed by a parade “of up to 1,300 serving personnel” and a commemorative flypast over the palace.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The service likely held a special place in the hearts of the royal brothers. Prince William served in the RAF Search and Rescue service in North Wales through his military career, and was joined by Prince Harry at RAF Shawbury, where both learned to fly helicopters, according to People.