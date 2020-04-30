Mattel's newest toy line honors front-line workers battling coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Forget superheroes — Mattel is honoring real heroes with its newest toy line.

This week, Mattel announced the launch of Fisher-Price’s new “#ThankYouHeros” line of action figures, which will celebrate first responders and front-line workers battling the spread of COVID-19.

Included among the 16 soon-to-be-available figures are representations of “doctors, nurses, EMTs and delivery drivers,” Mattel confirmed in a press release. Another special-edition set of five figures, which will be made specifically for Fisher-Price’s Little People brand, will include one of each, along with a grocery store worker.

“#ThankYouHeroes is designed to immortalize and honor healthcare and every day heroes, and to drive additional donations to support first responders,” said Chuck Scothon, the senior vice president of Fisher-Price and the global head of infant and preschool at Mattel, in the press release. “Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults.”

In addition to honoring those on the front lines, all net proceeds from purchases of the #ThankYouHeroes line through May 31 will go to First Responders First, a fundraising initiative aiming to provide equipment, support and food for our nation’s first responders.

Figures sell for $20 apiece or $20 for the Little People set; Mattel confirmed that $15 from each sale will be donated to First Responders First.

Mattel further explained that the #ThankYouHeroes line is just one of several “kicking off in the coming weeks” as part of its initiatives to support front-line workers. Additionally, Mattel has committed to producing 500,000 face shields for hospital workers, and has already provided toy donations to more than half a dozen non-profit organizations.