Matchmaker forgoes romance to embrace platonic co-parenting

Not everyone needs romance to create a family.

Rachel Russo, a matchmaker from New Jersey, recently spoke about her decision to embrace the co-parenting trend. The movement involves singles connecting to have kids together but not building romantic attachments to each other.

Russo explained her thought process to South West News Service (SWNS), saying, “Most single men don’t want to talk about having babies on the first couple dates, but if that’s a priority to women, I’m doing what I would advise any woman to do. The ideal situation would be the happily-ever-after romantic relationship, but I'm about equally comfortable with being a single mom as I am with being a co-parent.”

She didn’t come to the decision lightly. She says she “read books on co-parenting and on the single mother path."

"I’ve had consultations on fertility and seen spiritual doctors to find any romantic blocks and blocks on being a single mother. With being a single mom, you have 100% of the emotions and financial responsibility and going through the process yourself. Co-parenting is like a ready-made family, so the dad is there already from day one for the baby.”

According to her, one of the challenges she faces is finding a co-parenting partner who’s actually serious. She says this has been especially true during the pandemic.

While she says she has met someone, they haven’t been able to meet physically yet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“He’s looking for a romantic relationship and to have a baby and fast track that,” Russo said. “Now that our area is reopening we’re probably going to be meeting very soon.”

She concluded, “It’s kind of empowering because I can do something towards my goal of creating a family from the comfort of my own home. People shouldn't rush into decisions. They should talk and if they’re aligned and have the same goals and timeline for having a child they should meet and that's how I'm approaching it.”