Massive Star Wars collection expected to get over $90K at auction

A Star Wars fan is selling their collection of memorabilia, which includes over 1,500 autographs from cast and crew members and hundreds of unopened toys. The collection could potentially sell for over $90K when it is put up for auction next month.

East Bristol Auctions is handling the sale, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. Auctioneer Andrew Stowe spoke with the news outlet about the collection, which is being sold by a private collector.

Stowe described the collection, which will go up for auction on Jan. 27, as being "difficult to match."

He continued, "The haul is the private collection of a Bristol gentleman who collected the memorabilia for over thirty years. He was buying the original figures in the mid-nineties when they could be purchased for just a few pounds. Now some of those figures alone are worth over a thousand!"

While the collection includes an impressive number of toys, the autographs are described as being the main focus. It reportedly took 20 years to gather all the signatures and require the collector to seek actors and crew members down. This sometimes involved waiting by stage doors and attending various events.

The auction house spent eight weeks cataloging the collection.

"When I first met with the vendor, what I thought was a quick home visit turned into a morning out," Stowe explained. "When I just kept getting handed folder after folder of autographs, turning each page over revealed something else incredible. There were signed photographs that Star Wars fans would sell a limb to own!"

He continued, explaining the process of cataloging every item.

Stowe explained, "Evenings and weekends became Star Wars time. It was a real honor to handle this collection. I’ve never seen a collection like this before – it’s unique, and I’ve never seen one like this come on the market before. It’s very exciting. Star Wars has an appeal like nothing else – its fan base is intergalactic! This collection will attract worldwide attention, for sure."