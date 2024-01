Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Maryland State Parks said that a piece of unassuming driftwood is believed to be part of a 19th Century ship.

Officials wrote in a Facebook post that the 14.5-foot piece of timber that washed up in Assateague State Park in December is "most-likely" deck timber from a ship.

The state park, in Berlin, Maryland along the Atlantic coastline, said it contacted the Maryland Historic Trust to investigate the large piece of ocean driftwood.

"It appears that this timber is from the mid-to-late 1800s and is mostly likely deck timber with some other parts attached to it," the Maryland Historic Trust found.

According to the Maryland State Park authorities, the piece of deck timber is not being removed from the beach.

Officials said that they have decided instead to tag it, so it can be tracked when it is swept out to sea.