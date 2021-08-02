Expand / Collapse search
Married Americans kept ex-partners on the back burner during pandemic, study says

This behavior did not make the people involved feel good about themselves, however

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
People have been reconnecting with ex-boyfriends and girlfriends amid COVID-19, according to a recent study.

The study of 397 adults found that at least 62% are keeping someone on the "back burner" just in case, even if they are in a committed relationship. Unfortunately, this behavior seems to create negative feelings toward both parties involved, experts say.

According to the results, over half of the people surveyed who were married admitted to reconnecting with an ex.

According to the results, over half of the people surveyed who were married admitted to reconnecting with an ex.

"If having ex-partner back burners cascades into increased communication, increased sexual activity, and bad feelings for the admirer, then those in committed relationships might wish to exercise greater caution before forming a back-burner relationship with an ex-partner," Dr. John Banas of the University of Oklahoma Southwest News Service (SWNS).

Banas and his team conducted he study, which also suggests that women are more likely to have sex with an ex than men. Based on the results, 54% of women admitted to hooking up with a former partner, while only 44% of men said the same.

Dr. Brenda Widerhold from the Interactive Media Institute in California said, "As we see society re-opening, there appears to continue to be a surge in the use of dating apps during what is dubbed 'The Summer of Love,' making it ever more important to study new trends in connecting for friendship and romance."